AAP claims BJP stealing toll tax through MCDs

New Delhi: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that the toll tax revenue is being stolen by the MCD, and it is going into the pockets of councillors and the top leaders of the BJP.

He went on to explain that the MCD is waiving off dues of Rs 92.91 lakh of the toll company which will eventually end up in the pockets of the opposition leaders. He said that the lockdown was from April 19 to June 7, while the corporation wants to give a waiver of toll tax to the toll company from April 10 to August 1. He said that his party will oppose this proposal in the standing committee of SDMC.

There are several toll taxes on Delhi-Faridabad route, Delhi-Gurugram borders and at many other places in and around the city. All the commercial vehicles also need to pay toll tax. One of the major reasons behind MCD's bankruptcy is the shortage of revenue from toll taxes, the AAP said in a statement. "We ask this question to Adesh Gupta and give him 24 hours time to respond, 'How much toll tax should the MCD get per year and how much is it getting for the last 15 years'? Adesh Gupta is a councillor in the MCD as well and he knows very well how much money is being stolen and how it is being stolen from the MCD," Bharadwaj said.

SDMC Mayor, Mukesh Suryan denying the allegations by AAP, said: "SDMC is nodal agency on behalf of all three MCDs for toll tax collection. To make it transparent, SDMC has implemented RFID System at all toll plazas."