98.3% of EOW cases disposed of in '20: CP

New Delhi: As many as 243 cases of Economic Offences were registered with Delhi Police out of which 98.3 per cent cases were disposed of in 2020.



Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said till December 4, 243 cases were registered in the area of the economic offence and 239 cases were filed in the court and 198 accused were arrested. "Hence the disposal percentage was 98.3. It was better than last year," he said.

Joint CP (EOW) OP Mishra said the focus was given on cases related to multi victim fraud where a large number of people were duped on the pretext of fraud schemes. "We have arrested several people who were involved in economic offences. The focus was also given on the investigation of old cases and in that also several offenders who were absconding were caught by us." The Unit also continued its education and awareness drive with the members of civil society through web based interactions and other social media platforms, he said.

Recently, the Economic Offences Wing arrested one Sunder Singh Bhati, a who was involved in the 'Hello Taxi' case, a multi-victim ponzi scheme in which more than 350 investors invested amount being more than Rs 10 crore. EOW also nabbed several people who cheated investors of approx Rs 42 thousand crores on the pretext of Bike Bot scam.

Grabbing the DDA's newly launched Land Pooling Policy as an opportunity given heavy housing requirement in Delhi was another kind of fraud which was used to dupe people. "Public was induced through misrepresentation of the facts about this policy and offering affordable housing at prime locations to the persons in dire need," police said.

According to Joint CP, curbing fake land pooling cases was another challenge in which several fraudsters were arrested.