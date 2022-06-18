91,380 MT of silt removed from 688 drains: MCD
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has claimed that it has managed to complete "101% of the desilting work" that falls under them. The civic body earlier this week had stated that they had completed 96 per cent of thedesilting work. MCD is conducting this work to avoid any issues caused by waterlogging in lieu of monsoons.
Clarifying their statement, a senior MCD official told Millennium Post that they have completed 101 per cent of the desilting under their target limit, however, they are yet to desilt all drains under their jurisdiction and hopefully will be able to soon. The MCD has not provided any timeline for this work. About 91,380.25 metric tonnes of silt has been removed by the MCD from the total 688 drains.
Giving detailed information, a senior official of Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that about 35,044.63 metric tonnes of silt has been extracted from 275 drains from the south area of Delhi. Apart from this, 9,920.29 metric tonnes of silt has been extracted from 195 drains in the north area. At the same time, about 46,415.33 metric tonnes of silt has been removed from 218 drains from the east area.
He added that the silt extracted from the drains has been sent to the landfill site. There are 73 permanent pumping stations and 617 mobile pumping sets are currently present with the MCD for desilting work in all 12 of
its zones.
MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti has given strict instructions to the officers that all the arrangements should be completed on time so that there should be no water logging before the arrival of
monsoon.
