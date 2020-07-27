8.5L saplings planted in city

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said around 8.5 lakh saplings have been planted across the national Capital under this year's plantation drive.



The minister lauded officials of forest and horticulture departments and hoped the government will be able to achieve the target of planting 31 lakh saplings by March 31 next year.

"Even in the times of pandemic, officials of horticulture and forest departments, DDA, MCD, PWD, and other agencies have worked with such conviction to save the environment. In the last 15 days, 8.5 lakh saplings have been planted in Delhi," Rai said.

"Our target is to plant 31 lakh saplings till March 31... I am sure we will be able to achieve our target," he said.

The minister said the Delhi government will get a third-party audit conducted to ascertain the survival rate of the plants. "During our audit and analysis to be conducted at the final stage of this plantation drive, best employees from each district will be honoured with the title of 'Paryavaran Mitra'," he said.

The objective of the drive is to increase the national capital's green cover from 325 square kilometres at present to 350 sq km by 2021. Various departments of the Delhi government will plant nearly 18,000 saplings.

The Delhi Development Authority will plant around 9 lakh saplings, while MCDs and NDMC will plant around 2.5 lakh saplings. As many as 29.37 lakh saplings were planted in Delhi in 2019 against the target of 24.18 lakh.