848 kgs of used surgical hand gloves seized, 3 held

New Delhi: Delhi Police arrested three people with 848 kilograms of used surgical gloves in southwest Delhi's Dabri on Thursday. Investigators are probing whether they were selling these illicit items to chemists shops. Police said they used to repack those gloves after washing them.



Police said in the evening of May 25, two constables Jagbir and Muniraj were present at picket duty at the 40-foot road at Dabri. One informer came and informed them about repacking of used gloves after washing in one of the buildings. The informer told police that it was dangerous to society and if a raid would be conducted illicit material can be recovered in a huge amount.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said three people were arrested. During the investigation, 848 Kgs used gloves (surgical gloves) were recovered from two places and godowns. "So far the probe has revealed that they were collecting these waste materials from hospitals or other medical places and then they used to repack and sold them at a cheap rate," the official said.

Police identified the accused as Manish Kumar (30), Arun Shriniwasan (37) and Dinesh Kumar Rajput (28). These people have created several groups to sold these gloves.

"All angles being probe whether they were selling these gloves to chemists shops," investigators said. So far the probe has revealed that they have set up their factory, where washing was done one-and-a-half months ago, at two places. The probe has revealed that after seeing the demand for gloves, they thought of doing the crime and earn money. "If the packet of gloves cost Rs 800 they used to sell it for Rs 300. They have sold several packets of gloves," investigators added.