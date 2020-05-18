8 employees at G Noida's OPPO factory test Covid-19 positive, operations halted

At least eight employees at the Greater Noida factory of OPPO, the Chinese smartphone maker, was on Sunday found positive for the coronavirus, company officials said, adding that all operations at the manufacturing facility were suspended till further notice.

A spokesperson of OPPO India said that the company is taking stringent measures to keep the employees safe and is disinfecting the premises.

"We had obtained permission from the state authorities to resume production earlier this month, following the MHA directives. As an organization that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have suspended all operations at our manufacturing facility in Greater Noida and initiated Covid-19 testing for over 3,000 employees, for which results are awaited. Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The company officials, however, refused to divulge the name of the hospital where the employees have been isolated. "We have intimated the matter to the district administration," the spokesperson said.

However, despite repeated attempts, neither the district magistrate nor the chief medical officer could be available to confirm the positive cases related to OPPO.

Meanwhile, Gautam Budh Nagar reported eight fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total tally of positive cases to 255 in the district.

According to health officials, of 255 cases, 191 patients have been discharged from different hospitals of the district and five others died of Covid-19, leaving the district with only 59 active cases.

"The fresh cases include two men, each aged 21 years, a 53-year-old woman from Sector 12, a 55-year-old health worker of district hospital in Sector 30, and a 27-year-old female boarder of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida," a senior health official said.

"Besides, three others have also tested Covid-19 positive, including a 50-year-old man of Sector 10, a 23-year-old woman and 47-year-old man – both from Sector 8," he said.

Official sources said that out of 10 Covid-19 patients discharged from different hospitals on Sunday, five were admitted in Sharda hospital. Today's list of cured and discharged patients included one surgeon from the Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute, commonly known as Child PGI. He reportedly got the infection while working in the quarantine ward there.

With the release of 10 patients from the isolation wards of different hospitals, the recovery rate of GB Nagar district has come to approximately 75%, which is much better than the national and state recovery rates of around 36% and 51%, respectively. Even in terms of fatality rate, GB Nagar (over 2.2%) stands better than national fatality rate of 3.2% and state's 2.4%.

(Input and image from hindustantimes.com)