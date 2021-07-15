79 O2 plants now up; Jain says 2nd wave controlled

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the national capital has gained control over the second wave of the coronavirus and stressed that the government is ramping up its infrastructure to fight the pandemic.



The Capital on Wednesday reported 77 new Covid cases and one more death due to the virus, with a positivity rate of around 0.1 per cent. A day before the city had reported 76 new cases and 2 deaths. Active cases in the city are at their lowest since the pandemic began at 688.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals. The city had no available ICU or oxygen beds for days at a stretch and many had died waiting for basic healthcare to reach them.

Meanwhile, L-G Anil Baijal also reviewed the preparations for the next possible wave of infections. He said that of the 160 PSA oxygen plants to be started in the city, 79 had already been put up and commissioned (42 at government hospitals and 37 in private ones). He added that the rest will be up and running by the end of July, directing all officials to ensure this is done.

As for the city's vaccination programme, while Delhi has now administered over 90 lakh doses to its people, the pace fluctuates often due to the irregularity in supply from the Centre. The latest vaccination bulletin released by the city health department said, less than a day of vaccine stock was left.

According to the Cowin portal, the city had administered around 64,000 doses on Wednesday, again a sharp drop from around 1.3 lakh the day before.