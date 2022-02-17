766 new cases, 5 deaths; positivity down to 1.37%

New Delhi: Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.



With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,53,428 and the death toll climbed to 26,086, the latest health bulletin stated.

Delhi on Tuesday reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 1.52 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 56,112, it said. Delhi had on Monday reported 586 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and four deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.