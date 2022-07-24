738 new Covid cases, one death; positivity rate climbs to 5.04%

New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded 738 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 5.04 per cent, according to city health department data.



This is the second consecutive day when over 700 cases have been logged in the national capital.

With this, the national capital's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 19,47,763 and the death toll to 26,299, the latest bulletin stated.

The number of active cases of the disease in Delhi now stands at 2,489, up from 2,327 the previous day. As many as 1,623 COVID-19 patients are under home-isolation, the bulletin showed.

The fresh cases were detected out of 14,629 COVID-19 tests conducted the previous day.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 712 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 4.47 per cent and one death. There are 187 containment zones in the city at present, it added.