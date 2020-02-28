60-yr-old scrap dealer ventures out for work, returns injured; dies later
New Delhi: A 60-year-old rag picker, who went to collect scrap early Friday morning in northeast Delhi only to be brought back home with serious head injuries, succumbed while being taken to a hospital, his son said.
Ayub Shabbir lived in Nasbandi Colony in Loni, Ghaziabad, bordering Delhi, with his 18-year-old Salman Ansari, who is differently-abled, and used to earn Rs 300-400 daily dealing in scrap.
"I had cautioned my father against going out today but he said that the situation is normal now and we cannot stay inside for long and not earn anything," Salman said, sobbing.
"I have no one now. What will I do," he asked. His mother had left them when he was a child, taking his young brother along with her. Salman claimed his father had survived an attack on Thursday when he had ventured out.
"He was saved by some elderly men on Thursday morning. Today, he left very early when I was sleeping. Around 6 am, two men brought him home on a scooter. He had serious head injuries. The two men said they found him lying in an area between Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar," he said. Salman claimed his father told him that some people asked him his name and religion and then hit him.
However, he father did not mention about how many people were there or who hit him," he said.
"I offered him tea but he didn't have it. When I called police, they arrived but did not help me in taking my father to the nearby dispensary.
"I had to take him on a cart to a nearby nursing home where he was given first aid and stitches. But I was told that they were not equipped to treat him further as the injuries were severe," Salman said.
He then shifted Ayub to GTB Hospital in an autorickshaw.
"He was not saying anything during the autorickshaw ride and I think he was dead by then," he said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
As Section 144 is relaxed, people throng shops to store food...28 Feb 2020 6:21 PM GMT
Man kills self after strangling wife and two children to...28 Feb 2020 6:20 PM GMT
Missing or dead, they were out to earn for family28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
One of five injured boys seen in national anthem viral video...28 Feb 2020 6:19 PM GMT
Heart-wrenching scene at GTB mortuary28 Feb 2020 6:18 PM GMT