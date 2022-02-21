570 new cases; positivity rate 1.04%

New Delhi: Delhi reported 570 new Coronavirus cases and four fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 1.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Sunday.



Out of these 570 cases, 92 pertain to earlier weeks that were added on the ICMR portal on Saturday, the department said.

The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 54,614, while 730 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin issued in the evening said.

The national Capital's case tally now stands at 18,56,071, and the death toll is at 26,101, it stated.

Delhi on Saturday reported 635 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home-isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks. The number of home-isolation cases on February 1 stood at 12,312, and on February 19, it dipped to 1,721. On Sunday, it rose to 1,742.

The number of containment zones has come down to 8,583, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

There are 15,299 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 265, or 1.73 per cent, of them were occupied. A total of 301 Covid patients were in hospitals, including 88 on oxygen support. Out of the 88 patients, 25 were on ventilator.