55-yr-old retired navy personnel shot dead

new delhi: A 55-year-old retired navy personnel was shot dead by a man during a scuffle in Dwarka area.Police identified the deceased as Balraj Deshwal, a retired navy personnel. Police said he was presently involved in construction and also property business.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the incident took place in the Sector 23 area of Dwarka Sunday night.The accused, Pradeep Khokar, parked his car outside a building and went to its parking area where Deshwal was sitting with his friend, a senior police officer said.

Police said that Khokar began an altercation with Deshwal, which led to a scuffle and later he fired at the victim. A bullet hit Deshwal's mouth and he was declared brought dead at a hospital.Police said that the accused owed around Rs 5 lakh to Deshwal who was involved in real estate business. Khokar is absconding and police are on the job to nab him.