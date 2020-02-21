5 more Jamia students record statements before Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Friday recorded statements of five more students of the Jamia Millia Islamia in connection with videos of alleged police brutality inside the varsity campus on December 15. Earlier 10 students were called for questioning on Thursday.



The statements were recorded at the Inter-State Cell office of the Crime Branch in Chanakyapuri. There has been war over the four videos and claims and counter claims are being made over the use of force by cops. The students were asked to give in writing their whereabouts on December 15 when violence broke out on the streets.

A notice sent to the students which directed the said students to appear before the court as and when required/directed, join the investigation of the case as and when required and co-operate in the investigation.

To probe the Jamia violence viral videos, the Delhi Police's special investigation team (SIT), led by DCP Rajesh Deo on Tuesday also visited Jamia Millia Islamia.

The library was video graphed by the police team. Jamia Millia Islamia spokesperson Ahmed Azim refuted the involvement of Jamia Millia Univerisity in leaking the videos which showed policemen thrashing students inside the library and then a cop is seen smashing the camera.