5 IPS officers accused of graft by SSP Krishna removed from field

Noida: Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday has not only taken actions against Gautam Buddh Nagar police chief Vaibhav Krishna but have also removed all the five IPS officers who were named by Krishna in his 'confidential report' alleging them of being involved in transfer and postings in exchange of money and several other illegal



activities.

Krishna had named Rampur SP Ajay Pal Sharma, Ghaziabad SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh, Banda SP Ganesh Saha, Sultanpur SP Himanshu Kumar and former Kushinagar SP Rajiv Narayan Mishra along with eight other police officials of conniving with certain builders, extortionists and local journalists to commit illegal

activities.

All these five IPS officers were removed from the field on Thursday by the government and have been sent either to police training Center or PAC units.

IPS officers Ajay Pal Sharma has been transferred to police training Center in Unnao, Ganesh Saha to human rights department in Lucknow, while rest three IPS officers have been transferred as commandant of PAC

units.

The reports prepared by Krishna claimed how IPS officer had spoken to a journalist about getting a posting in Meerut district, to which the a sum of Rs 80 lakh was suggested.

In another report, another IPS officer was heard discussing charges of handing over a police station to an inspector and facilitate the movement of trucks and illegals commercial vehicles among others.

However the confidential report got viral in media and Krishna was suspended over violating service rules.

During the period, a few parts of a mobile video of sex chat featuring Krishna with an unknown woman also went viral on social media which the top cop had claimed to be morphed but during forensic tears, the video came to be unedited.

Meanwhile, the UP government has formed a three member special investigation team which will probe the allegations made by SSP Krishna against five IPS officers and other policemen who will complete their probe on all aspects of the case in 15

days.

"We will act against the person found guilty any of the case involved in corruption after the probe is complete," read an official letter from UP chief minister's

office.