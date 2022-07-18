498 fresh Covid cases, 1 death; positivity rate stands at 3.57%

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday recorded 498 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.



With this, the capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,44,015, while the death toll rose to 26,292, the bulletin stated. The fresh cases came out of 13,959 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi had on Saturday recorded 491 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent and two fatalities.

The city had on Friday logged 601 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, and zero death.

The capital saw 520 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent and one death on Thursday. Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in

Delhi hospitals, only 111 were occupied on Sunday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,974, up from 1,894 the previous day. As many as 1,390 patients are under home isolation, it said. There are 216 containment zones in the city, it added. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.