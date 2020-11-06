40-yr-old security guard found hanging in at Rohini Park

New Delhi: A 40-year-old security guard was found hanging from a tree at a park in Rohini here on Friday, the Delhi Police said. He used to work as a security guard in Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, they added.



After police received information about the incident at 3 PM, they reached the spot and found Subodh, a resident of Azad Colony, hanging from a tree with a chunni around his neck. "A bank pass book and pen have been found in his pocket wherein he has written a suicide note," police said adding that his dead body has been preserved at the BSA mortuary.

