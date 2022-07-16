40-yr-old man kills wife, 2 daughters; shoots self

New Delhi: A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead after gunning down his wife and two minor daughters over huge losses in his business, police said on Friday,



The incident took place on Friday at a house in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, they said.

The deceased, identified as Israr, was into the business of jeans and faced huge loss in it, they said.

According to preliminary enquiry, it has been revealed that Israr first intoxicated his wife and two minor daughters aged eight and nine years and then shot them dead before gunning down himself inside his house.

The bodies were found on the fourth floor of the building. Parents and other members of the family are living in the same building, a senior police official said.

The couple has left behind two minor sons aged 4 and 13 years respectively, he said.

The pistol used to shot his family and himself has been recovered from the spot, police said, adding further investigation is underway.