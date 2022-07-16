40-yr-old man kills wife, 2 daughters; shoots self
New Delhi: A 40-year-old businessman allegedly shot himself dead after gunning down his wife and two minor daughters over huge losses in his business, police said on Friday,
The incident took place on Friday at a house in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, they said.
The deceased, identified as Israr, was into the business of jeans and faced huge loss in it, they said.
According to preliminary enquiry, it has been revealed that Israr first intoxicated his wife and two minor daughters aged eight and nine years and then shot them dead before gunning down himself inside his house.
The bodies were found on the fourth floor of the building. Parents and other members of the family are living in the same building, a senior police official said.
The couple has left behind two minor sons aged 4 and 13 years respectively, he said.
The pistol used to shot his family and himself has been recovered from the spot, police said, adding further investigation is underway.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Lankan court bars Rajapaksa brothers from leaving country15 July 2022 7:44 PM GMT
India seeks 5 cr free Covishield doses from GAVI15 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Zubair gets bail, court says 'voice of dissent is necessary'15 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT
Such notices issued for years: Birla after Oppn criticises move as...15 July 2022 7:40 PM GMT
5 dead, 9 injured as wall collapses in Delhi's Alipur15 July 2022 7:39 PM GMT