40-year-old member of interstate gang of robbers arrested: Police

New Delhi: A 40-year-old member of an interstate gang of robbers involved in 25 criminal cases was arrested from northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Gajender, a resident of Paharganj in Delhi, they said.

On Thursday, police got information that Gajender was in the national capital and staying with his wife and son at a hotel on Ring Road in Shalimar Bagh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

He was nabbed while coming out of the hotel around 8.50 am, Singh added.

Gajender told police that he was absconding since last one year after firing at members of a rival group in Nehru Bazar, Paharganj on August 14, 2021, the DCP said.

He, along with his brother and associates, had a quarrel with the group during which, he opened fire at them leaving one person injured, Singh added.

In the last one year, he kept changing his hideouts in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Gajender had joined an interstate gang of robbers led by Baljinder Singh and Rajkumar in 2008. They committed armed robberies in five banks in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in 2008 and 2009, police said.

They had looted cash amounting to Rs 1.85 crore from the banks and all five members of the gang, including Gajender, were arrested in 2009.

The accused were also booked under provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2009, they said.