40 stray dogs shifted

New Delhi: At least 40 stray dogs living in and around the Supertech twin towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been shifted temporarily to shelters run by NGOs ahead of the court-mandated implosion of the buildings on Sunday.



An NGO has also requested authorities to conduct a dummy explosion or a false firing just before the twin towers are razed in order to save the birds in the area.

Several NGOs, including House of Stray Animals, Friendicoes, Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Happy Tails foundation have pitched in to accommodate the stray dogs temporarily.

Around 5,000 residents of the two housing societies near Supertech twin towers have also been evacuated in view of the implosion planned at 2.30 pm.

Founder of House of Stray Animals, Sanjay Mohapatra, who has been working to evacuate the stray animals from the area around the twin tower said they have requested authorities to carry out a dummy explosion in order to save the birds in the area from the blast.

"We are planning and working since August 8 to save these stray animals from the impacts of demolition. We also requested the authorities concerned to make two or three false firing or dummy explosions first so that the birds do not get affected due to the blasts," Mohapatra said.

He said around 40 stray dogs have been shifted to shelters.