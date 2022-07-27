4 Kanwariya pilgrims die in two separate accidents in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: Four Kanwariya pilgrims died in two separate accidents in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.
Three kanwariyas, namely Rahul (26), Jamshed (23) and Prince (24) lost their lives when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a divider near Wave City Gate on NH-9 in the Mussoorie police station area around 2 am, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), Iraj Raja, said.
Their families have been informed about the incident and further action is being taken, he said.
In the second incident, the victim — Ajit (20), met the same fate as his two-wheeler dashed into a divider. He was going to Delhi from Haridwar. This accident took place near Bamheta culvert located under the Kavi Nagar police station area around 6 am, the
ASP said.
He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where he died during treatment.
All the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, he added.
