4 dead, 2 injured after truck falls on car in Gurugram

gurugram: Four people, three of them software engineers, died and two others were injured after a truck fell on the car they were travelling in, police said on Tuesday.



Three of the deceased were IIT alumni and worked in Adobe in Noida.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 am while the passengers were returning to Noida from Udaipur.

The accident took place when the driver of a speeding truck headed towards Jaipur lost control, which climbed the divider, overturned and fell straight on the car the six were travelling in, Bilaspur Station House Officer (SHO) inspector Ajay Malik said.

"The truck was loaded with sacks of maize. Its driver managed to flee after leaving the vehicle on the spot. Our team reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital," he said.

The deceased were identified as driver Deepak (25), resident of Gajipur village, UP, Adarsh Kumar (23), native of Meerut in UP Kumar, Kumara Pujita (25), native of Bangalore and Muskan Tiwari (24), native of Kolkata.

Priyanka Sultania (22), native of Kolkata and Jasnur Singh (27), native of Patiala in Punjab, suffered injuries and are undergoing treatment, police said, adding, they all were working and residing in Noida.

An FIR has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (causing damage), 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Bilaspur police station.

"The families of the deceased have been informed and post-mortems are being done," the SHO said.

"The driver will be arrested as earliest possible", the SHO added.