39 fresh Covid cases

New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported one more Covid-related fatality and 39 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 per cent, according to data issued by the city health department here.

With the new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,576 while the death toll has risen to 26,503, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 2,496 tests conducted the previous day, it said. Delhi on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

On Saturday, it saw 92 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.20 per cent, while it recorded 87 infections with a positivity rate of 1.19 per cent, and one fatality due to it on Friday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 356. A total of 282 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various city hospitals, 56 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.