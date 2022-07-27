35-year-old dies after jumping off 10-storey
gurugram: A 35-year-old man died after jumping from the roof of a 10-story building here, police said on Tuesday.
The man, identified as Sunil Kumar, was reportedly in the property business.
The brother of the deceased lives in the same society where he often used to come to visit his brother. But on Tuesday afternoon he went straight to the roof of the tower in sector 37 D and jumped from there, police said, adding that he was upset due to financial trouble for some time.
After getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him as being brought dead.
"No suicide note was recovered from the possession of deceased. His brother lived in tower P but he jumped off from tower N building. We kept the body in mortuary and postmortem will be conducted by tomorrow," said sub-inspector Jagdish Chand, the investigating officer.
