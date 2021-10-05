34 new cases; positivity rate now stands at 0.1%

New Delhi: The national capital reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, while the positivity rate stood at 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Monday. No new deaths were reported in the city, the data showed. Delhi has recorded only one death due to coronavirus so far in October. Last month, five people succumbed to the infection.



With the new cases, Delhi's infection tally climbed to 14,39,000. So far, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, the data stated. The death toll stands at 25,088, it said. According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 34,038 tests, including 26,258 RT-PCR tests, the previous day.

There are 398 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi and 118 of them are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 93, the bulletin said.

Delhi reported 33 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 33 cases and one death on Saturday.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen in hospitals adding to its woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 patients a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government healthcare facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

According to government data, 1.83 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 61 lakh people have received both doses.