32 senior cops reshuffled in Delhi Police, Suman Nalwa is now PRO

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle 32 IPS and DANIPS cadre officials have been transferred on Friday. The list includes 17 IPS and 15 DANIPS officials. An order mentioned 1999 batch IPS official Vivek Kishore has been transferred to the Northern Range as Joint Commissioner of Police. At the same time he will also look after the additional charge of Joint CP Traffic. Shibesh Singh (IPS 2005) is the new Additional CP Traffic, erstwhile he was in Crime Branch.



Another IPS officer from the same batch, S.D Mishra is the new Additional CP of Crime Branch. Monika Bhardwaj (IPS 2005) is transferred to the 1st Battalion of Delhi Armed Police (DAP), she will also look after the additional charge of the 4th Battalion of DAP. Bhardwaj was earlier in the post of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch.

Suman Nalwa (IPS 1997) has been deputed to the additional charge of the Public Relations of the Delhi Police instead of Additional CP Chinmoy Biswal, who has already been given charge of Additional CP Western Range since few weeks. Deepak Yadav, IPS 2011 batch, who was serving as DCP New Delhi district will now join as DCP Crime Branch, while her batchmate Guguloth Amrutha will now take charge as DCP New Delhi. Another 2011 batch IPS officer DCP Parvinder Singh has been transferred from the Outer district to the 3rd battalion DAP. Ghanshyam Bansal (IPS 2011) has been transferred from the Traffic department, and he will now serve as the DCP West district.

Additional DCP Central district Shweta Singh Chauhan is the DCP Traffic, the order mentioned.