300 ICU beds come up; 0 Covid deaths reported

New Delhi: In a major upgrade of a field hospital in Delhi, a 300-bed ICU facility and a telemedicine centre were on Thursday inaugurated by Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a Covid care centre at Burari, officials said.

The Sant Nirankari Ground Covid care centre that has seen one of the highest recovery rates will be provided knowledge support by 750 physicians of the British Association for Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO), his office said in a statement. 'This 800-bed Covid care centre is being upgraded with more than 300 ICU beds, ventilators and a telemedicine centre and will be one of the best and most unique field hospitals in the whole world,' Jain was quoted as saying in the statement. This Covid care centre will provide ICU care supported by international experts in intensive care, he said.

Meanwhile, no death due to COVID was recorded in Delhi on Thursday, the second consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 49 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the health department.