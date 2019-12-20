3 seriously injured as Mercedes hits 2 bikes in Ggm
Gurugram: A speeding Mercedes rammed into a motorcycle, critically wounding two persons, and while fleeing from the spot, hit another two-wheeler on the Golf Course road, causing serious injuries to its driver, police said on Friday.
Abhey Yadav, a native of Uttar Pradesh, along with his friend Shivam, a pillion rider, was passing through the Golf Course road on a motorcycle on late Thursday night when a Mercedes-Benz rammed into the bike at a speed of 120 kms, SHO of Sushant Lok Police Station Jagbir Singh said.
While fleeing from the spot, the car hit another motorcycle, injuring its driver, the SHO said.
The accused car driver fled the spot after the accident, leaving behind his vehicle, Singh said.
"All the three injured persons have been admitted to a hospital and efforts are on to nab the car driver," he said, adding that a case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC.
