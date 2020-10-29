3 of family killed in car crash on Yamuna E-way

Greater Noida: Three family members died while one person was injured in a car crash on Wednesday on the Yamuna Expressway in the Mahaban area of Mathura district, police said. They added that the family was from Gurgaon's Rajiv Nagar area and was travelling from Delhi to Agra when the accident occurred.



"The accident occurred when another Agra-bound car coming from Delhi rammed into a stationary car standing at the 114-kilometre spot on the highway," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said.

He said three members of a family were travelling from Delhi to Agra and had halted by the wayside on the highway. Another Agra-bound car hit their stationary car that left all three members dead on the spot while the car driver who crashed into the other vehicle sustained injuries.

The injured driver identified as Kuldeep, a resident of Gurnaam Nagar in Punjab's Amritsar, has been hospitalised and is in serious condition, police said.

The deceased have been identified as 55-year-old Dharamveer Singh Rana, his wife Usha and his son Avinash Rana, all residents of Rajiv Nagar in Haryana's Gurgaon, officials said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officials said, adding that the passage-hit spot on the busy highway had been cleared for vehicular traffic by the police.