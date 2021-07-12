3 men held for armed robbery

new delhi: Police on Sunday arrested three men for executing an armed robbery of cash worth Rs 8 lakh and gold ornaments at a property dealer's house in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar after holding his family hostage, officials said. Two of the accused —Ankush (23) and Mukul (24) — were arrested following a brief encounter near Uttam Nagar bus terminal, they said.



When the police team tried to apprehend them, the duo opened fire which hit the bullet proof jacket of one of the policemen. In retaliation, the police team returned fire that hit Ankush, police said.

Based on their disclosure, the third accused, Deepanshu alias Vashu (21), a resident of Sadar Bazar, was arrested. He is an employee of property dealer Vinod Lal, whose house they had executed the armed robbery, a senior police officer said.

Deepanshu was arrested later for providing information to the accused men about the availability of cash and jewellary at Lal's house, he said.

The incident that took place on July 7 around 1.30 pm was caught on camera. Four armed men posing as electricians entered Lal's house in his absence. All of them were carrying weapons and had their faces covered with masks to conceal their identity. While one of them was wearing a helmet, others were wearing a cap. They held the family hostage and fled with Rs 8 lakh cash and gold ornaments, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said, Our police team had been trailing them. Around 5 am on Sunday, when two of the accused men were spotted near Uttam Nagar bus terminal, the accused were asked to surrender but they defied and fired upon the police team. In retaliation, our team fired back and one of the accused got injured.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is stated to be out of danger, he said. They also disclosed their involvement in two more robberies.