3 labourers killed, 2 injured in wall collapse in Gzb

Ghaziabad: Three labourers were killed and two others seriously injured when the boundary wall of a school collapsed here, police said on Wednesday.



The incident took place at the Pratap Vihar locality where the municipal corporation was getting the work related to a sewer line done late in the night, they said.

Local police and fire brigade teams soon rushed to the spot and took the labourers to the MMG hospital, where the doctors declared three of them dead.

Those killed have been identified as Munkesh, Ahjaz and Tauqeer, all residents of Bihar, police said.

Two other labourers injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at the hospital, police said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Taking note of the incident, District Magistrate R K Singh has constituted a committee to probe it.

The committee will be headed by a city magistrate, two engineers of the Public Works Department and Jal Nigam officials will also assist in the investigation to ascertain the cause of the incident.

The DM has asked Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation officials to provide financial help to families of slain workers.