3 Khalistani sympathisers planning targeted killings arrested by Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested three suspected sympathisers of the Khalistan Movement who were allegedly planning to execute targetted killings in various northern states. The accused have been identified as Mohinder Pal Singh (29), a resident of Delhi; Gurtej Singh (41), a resident of Punjab; and Lovepreet (21), a resident of Haryana, they said.



Three pistols and seven live cartridges were also recovered from their possession along with three phones with many "incriminating" videos and photographs related to the Khalistan Movement, a senior police officer said.

"Police got a tip-off about Mohinder's plans for a terrorist activity in the national capital. Thereafter, a trap was laid near Hastsal on June 15 and Mohinder was arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Following his interrogation, Lovepreet was arrested from Kaithal district in Haryana. Later, the duo led the police to Mansa in Punjab where Gurtez was arrested, Yadav said.

Police claimed that the three admitted to their links with the KLF leaders abroad and were allegedly on a mission to commit targetted killings purportedly sponsored by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).