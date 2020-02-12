28-year-old held for killing businessman 2 months ago
New Delhi: A 28-year-old man who had been absconding after he allegedly killed a businessman two months ago for resisting a robbery bid was arrested from Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Neeraj, is a resident of west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, they said.
"A trap was laid and Neeraj was apprehended near Nizamuddin on Tuesday while he was travelling on a scooter. On verification, the scooter was also found to be stolen from Uttam Nagar area," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) A K Singla said.
During interrogation, Neeraj disclosed that on December 11 last year, he along with his associates barged into the house of one Jugnu Khan in Uttam Nagar to rob him. When Khan resisted the robbery bid, the accused shot him dead, he said.
