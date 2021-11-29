250 Delhi govt schools transformed: Sisodia asks Pb for similar list

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday released a list of 250 schools that he said were transformed by the AAP government in five years and urged Punjab to do the same to compare the reforms and developments in the schools run by both the governments. He said Punjab Education Minister Pargat Singh had alleged that no work was done by the AAP government in Delhi to improve the education system and invited him to visit the 250 schools in the national capital that have witnessed reforms.

"I am releasing a list of 250 Delhi government schools that have undergone transformation in the last five years. I call upon the Punjab education minister to release a list of the state's 250 government schools that have seen improvement," Sisodia said at a press conference here. He said Singh can visit these schools anytime and similarly, he will also visit the Punjab government schools for a reality check.

"I hope that by Sunday evening, the Punjab education minister will release the list. Both of us, with the media, can visit the schools in Delhi and Punjab for a reality check. The public will then decide which government has done better," the AAP leader said.

Students of Delhi government schools are clearing the JEE (Advanced) and the NEET, and the teachers here are trained at IIMs and in foreign countries, he added.