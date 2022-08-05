24-year-old arms supplier arrested; 12 pistols recovered

new delhi: A 24-year-old arms supplier was arrested along with weapons from southeast Delhi, police said on Thursday.



Dhruv alias Pappi, a native of Dholpur district in Rajasthan, was nabbed from Faridabad Road near Aali village based on a tip-off on Tuesday evening.

He was carrying arms and ammunition he had just received as a consignment from a manufacturer-cum-supplier based in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. Twelve pistols and as many as cartridges were recovered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet

Singh said.

Dhruv had been supplying firearms in Delhi/NCR, Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh for the last three years, the DCP said.

Initially, he worked as a career for an arms trafficker based in Rajasthan. Later, he developed his own network and began trafficking of weapons in Delhi/NCR. He has supplied more than 400 firearms in the national capital region in three years,

police said.

Dhruv was previously arrested in four cases of dacoity and one case of arms smuggling in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, they said.

In 2019, Dhruv and five to six associates had intercepted a truck in Agra, held the driver and helper at gunpoint and later abducted them, and looted edible oil valuing over Rs 50 lakh that was being transported in the vehicle, police added.