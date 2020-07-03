2,373 new cases in city take tally to over 92,000

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a spike of 2,373 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its Covid-19 tally to 92,175 on Thursday.



On June 23, the capital city had witnessed a peak of 3,947 cases, but the number has come down steadily since then, despite the number of tests increasing.

According to Delhi government data, as many as 3,015 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. Till now, 63,007 people have recovered, 26,304 are active cases and 2,864 patients have succumbed to the deadly disease.

Over 10,978 RT-PCR and 9,844 rapid antigen Covid-19 tests were conducted on Thursday. In total, 5,72,530 tests have been conducted so far in the national Capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones.

Currently, 5,747 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,243 beds, 1,885 in the dedicated Covid Care Centres and 170 in the dedicated Covid Health Centres. A total of 6,129 people are in home isolation.