2,202 cases & 4 deaths; positivity rate at 11.84%
New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday recorded 2,202 Covid cases, the highest in six months, with a positivity rate of 11.84 per cent, while four more people died due to the disease, according to the health department data.
It was the second consecutive day that the daily count of Covid cases crossed the 2,000 mark. Thursday's case count was the highest since February 4, when the national capital logged 2,272 cases and 20 deaths.
Delhi on Wednesday reported 2,073 COVID-19
cases with a positivity rate of 11.64 per cent.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Monkeypox alert: Bengal ups ante against any outbreak4 Aug 2022 8:30 PM GMT
CJI sets in motion process of appointing successor4 Aug 2022 7:56 PM GMT
'ED summons during Parl session to intimidate Congress'4 Aug 2022 7:55 PM GMT
Court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till August 84 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT
SC asks EC not to take precipitate action for now on Shinde camp plea4 Aug 2022 7:48 PM GMT