22-yr-old held for killing visually challenged man

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly hitting a visually challenged person with a stone which led to his death in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Monday. According to the police, Imran, who worked as a carpenter in a local shop and was a drug addict, collided with the deceased, accompanied by another visually challenged woman, and fell down on the road following which the accused hurled abuses at the two.



When the two of them objected, Imran hit the visually challenged man with a stone, police said.

On October 6, the police received information that a man had hit a visually challenged person with a stone.

The police reached the spot near Sultanpuri bus terminal here where they came to know that the injured person had been rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, officials said.

When the police reached the hospital, the injured was found under treatment, a senior police officer said. The deceased later died during treatment and a case of murder was registered based on the statement of an eyewitness, they said.

The deceased was identified as Radhe Shyam, a native of Kushi Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Shyam, who used to run a kiosk, sustained injury on his forehead with blunt object, police said.

The police arrested Imran (22), a resident of Aman Vihar.