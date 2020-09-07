21-year-old woman jumps off 16th-floor flat in Greater Noida

Noida: A 21-year-old woman preparing for competitive exams died after she allegedly jumped off her 16th-floor apartment in Greater Noida on Sunday, police said. The woman was living alone and no suicide note was found in the high-rise apartment located in the Bisrakh police station area, an official said. The police were alerted about the incident at 4 pm, a local official said. "The woman had completed her nursing training and was preparing for competitive exams. She was staying alone in the house. She jumped off the balcony of the 16th-floor flat and died on the spot", the official said.