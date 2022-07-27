2020 Gokalpuri riots: Court seeks report on segregation of complaints, summons police

New Delhi: A court here has sought a concrete report of action taken for segregation of various complaints related to the alleged riots on February 24, 2020, at Gokalpuri in northeast Delhi that were clubbed in a single FIR and summoned the police officials overseeing the case.



The court had earlier directed the police to segregate the complaints relating to different dates which were clubbed into a single FIR.

The court passed the directions after being informed that the new IO of Delhi Police was not taking interest in the matter about segregation of the complaints.

The court directed the ACP and the SHO concerned to personally appear before it on August 3.

During the hearing, there was no clear explanation from the prosecution when Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala asked the Special Public Prosecutor and the IO about the steps taken for segregation of complaints in the last three-and-a-half months.

Meanwhile, the IO, Assistant Sub-inspector Sushil Kumar informed the court that a new IO, Sub Inspector Dharmender, was appointed by the ACP.

However, the new IO was not taking interest in the matter, the officer said.

After hearing the submissions, the court directed the police officials to appear personally before it.

Much of the time has elapsed and the investigating agency can not afford to waste further time, in the name of taking separate action on those complaints. Since FIR is the same and till date it is not informed as if any separate FIR has been registered on the basis of those complaints, it shall be the duty of the IO to inform this court as well, about the status of action taken on those complaints. A concrete report of action taken must be filed in this court also, for information, the judge said in an order passed on July 23.