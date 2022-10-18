2 men held in connection with killing in Ranjit Nagar: Cops

New Delhi: Two men arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of a 27-year-old man in Central Delhi's Ranjit Nagar, police said. Accused has been identified as Mohd. Adnan alias Abdas (21) and Huzaifa Rehman (20).



The extra force has been deployed to avoid any lawlessness and untoward incident, police said, adding there is no communal angle in this matter.

"Since the incident, we have deployed extra force and beefed up the security around the area to avoid any lawlessness and ensure no untoward incident takes place. There is clearly no communal angle to this incident. It was a case of alleged honking by the bikers which led to the scuffle," the officer said.

The incident took place on the night of October 12 on the issue of honking by the alleged bikers, they said. Police said an information regarding quarrel was received in Ranjit Nagar police station but no one found at the place of incident, near Chawla Bakery, Mandir wali gali, Ranjit Nagar.

According to police, there was a fight between two groups, with three people on each side.

The brawl happened when Nitesh, Alok, and Monty stopped three people on a bike and assaulted one of them who fell on the ground. As the bike got disbalanced, the other two too fell on the ground and a scuffle ensued between the two groups, a senior police officer said.

Since no one gave any statement at the time, a case was registered under section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on DD entry at Ranjit Nagar Police Station and an investigation was taken up, said Shweta Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).