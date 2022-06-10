2 labourers killed at under-construction mall in Gurugram
Gurugram: Two labourers were killed when one of them slipped from a wooden plank on the 18th floor of an under-construction mall and fell on another standing on the second floor here on Thursday evening, police said.
Another labourer who was also on the second floor was injured in the incident, they said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital and is under treatment.
One of the deceased has been identified as Saddam (25), a native of West Bengal, police said, adding that the other labourer who died has not been identified yet.
"We are verifying facts and if any negligence is found, action will be taken as per law," said Vikas Kaushik, ACP (headquarters), who visited the spot.
According to police, the work was going on at the 18th floor of the under-construction mall in sector 65 here and a wooden platform had been erected for the labourers to work. Saddam slipped as soon as he stepped on the platform and fell on two other labourers working on the second floor of the building. Saddam died at the spot, while the other two workers were seriously injured, police said.
They were rushed to nearby private hospital where one of them succumbed to injures, police said.
