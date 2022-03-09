2 KV students thrashed by group of 20 boys, both sustained injuries

New Delhi: Two students, both aged 13, were allegedly thrashed outside Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 2 in the Delhi Cantonment area by a group of around 20 boys, who are not students of the school, the police said.



However, no arrests have been made in the case yet.

Apparently, the victims were returning home when the accused beat them up.

One of the boys sustained injuries on the head and abdomen and the other has minor injuries, The Indian Express reported.

On the basis of a complaint by the minor boy, an FIR was lodged. "After classes got over, I left with my friend. Around 3.30 pm, when we were outside the school, a group of boys came and held me and my friend. They all started to beat me and my friend. My friend managed to escape after some time, they beat me up and I suffered injuries," he said in the FIR.

"When I reached home, my father took me to Safdarjung Hospital… I don't know the names of the boys who beat me up," the boy added. The FIR mentions that the victims were assaulted by a group of around 20 boys.

The boy's father, who works as a driver at a hotel, informed The Indian Express, "Last week, I received a call from him (son) about the incident. When I saw him, I was shocked. He had multiple injuries on his head. I took him to Safdarjung Hospital, where he got five stitches on his head. We don't know the boys.

"They are locals but not from the same school. We don't know why they targeted my son. He has never been in any fight. He was just excited to go back to school, but now he's scared.

"They beat him up with sticks and one of them also threw a chair at him."

The police have received video footage related to the incident and are trying to apprehend the accused.