2 killed in 3 smog-induced crashes on Yamuna E-way

Noida: Even as the speed limit reduction on the Yamuna Expressway to avoid mishaps due to winter smog is set to come into effect from December 15, three smog-induced accidents on early Tuesday morning killed at least two people and injured nearly half a dozen others along what is often dubbed the "killer expressway" for the number of accidents it sees.



All these three accidents were caused because of a thick layer of smog that engulfed the NCR region on Tuesday, said police. The three accidents took place in the early morning hours between 3:30 am to 5:40 am when the visibility on road was very low due to dense fog. "Around 3:30 am, under Beta-II police station area, a truck collided into an unidentified vehicle at Yamuna Expressway while travelling from Jewar to Noida," said a senior police officer.

The truck driver identified as Chandraveer, a native of Aligarh, died in the accident while the helper had received minor injuries. Another accident took place at around 5:30 am which involved a collision between a tractor and new holland truck. Four persons travelling in the tractor were injured while two of them had received critical injuries.

According to police, the victims were identified as Saabu, Sabir, Iksaar and Aas Mohammad, residents of Rabupura and Gulathi areas of Greater Noida. "Saabu (42), succumbed to injuries while getting treatment at Kailash hospital in Greater Noida," said cops.

The third incident took place around 5:40 am when a bus travelling from Greater Noida was hit by an unidentified vehicle along the Yamuna Expressway. However, no casualties were reported and the passengers escaped with minor injuries.

Similar road accidents are reported every year at the death probe Yamuna Expressway when the visibility on road reduces to as low as a couple of meters due to dense fog. Even the authorities have to reduce the speed limit for driving vehicles at the e-way during this period and this year the reduction will kick in from December 15.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has revised the speed limit for private motor vehicles using the expressway from 100 km per hour to 80 km per hour (kmph). The revised speed limit will remain in effect till February 15.

While speed reduction is a usual procedure on the expressway during winter, officials said the revision was a part of the preventive measure taken to minimise incidents of vehicle pile-up following any mishap due to poor visibility and fog.

Surveillance cameras have been installed at multiple points and e-challans will be issued in case of violation, officials said, adding that the speed limit for heavy vehicles has been reduced to 60 kmph from 80 kmph.

However, several reports have revealed that a very small percentage of those violating speed limits are prosecuted or fined.