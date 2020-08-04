2 held from NDLS for card cloning; engineer flees

new delhi: Delhi Police on Monday said that they have arrested two ATM card cheaters from New Delhi Railway station. Police are searching for one engineer who was involved in crime and managed to escape from the spot.



Police said on August 2, during checking by staff at the foot bridge, three persons were caught in suspicious activities around 10.30 am, during the arrival of Howrah Rajdhani train. After seeing the staff, they tried to escape but two of them were caught. Their bags were checked which contained 41 ATM cards and two card cloning machines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra K Singh said both the accused were identified as Anil Kumar (26) and Vinod Kumar (39). One of the accused managed to escape.

"They had arrived at NDRS from Kolkata. They confessed that they cheat the innocent people who come to ATM for cash withdrawal by taking their card and clone the same with the help of two recovered cloning machines," the official said.

Ravi (absconding accused) is an expert in this matter as he has done engineering and he is a brother-in-law of Anil and was previously been involved in five such cases of ATM fraud in Delhi, police said.