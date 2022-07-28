Millennium Post
Home > Delhi > 2 held for fleeing with jewellery after performing 'black magic' on patient
Delhi

2 held for fleeing with jewellery after performing 'black magic' on patient

BY Team MP27 July 2022 6:57 PM GMT

New Delhi: Two men were arrested over a month after they made away with gold earrings of a patient by "hypnotizing" and performing "black magic" on her, police said on Wednesday.

With the arrest of Naeem (45) and Hannan (32), the GTB Enclave police station claimed to have cracked seven more incidents of Shahdara district.

The duo targeted old and sick people, police said.

Police have also arrested Sumit Verma (39), who runs a jewellery shop in New Seelampur, for buying stolen ornaments from the accused.

The jewellery item belonging to the victim has been recovered, police said.

According to police, the arrests were made after a complaint was received by one of the victims on June 22 who alleged that she was targeted while she was waiting near a medical store when she had come to the GTB Hospital for her treatment.

"An unidentified person came to me and asked about my illness and whispered in the ears. In the meantime, his other associate came and asked me to close the eyes. Both of them induced me and took away my gold earrings," she alleged in her complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram said that secret informers were deployed in different areas of trans Yamuna. CCTV footage of the camera installed at different places of GTB Hospital was checked by the team of GTB Enclave. After analysing the footage, two people involved in the crime were detected.

"On July 18, a secret information was received that the duo would come to GTB Hospital for committing the offence. The team then nabbed Naeem and one illegal weapon, button-operated knife was recovered from his possession," he said.

On his instance, co-accused Hannan was also held in the case, he added.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story

Similar Posts

View All
Delhi slowly becoming EV capital

'Delhi slowly becoming EV capital'

Govt preparing individual action plan for 5 markets chosen for redevelopment

'Govt preparing individual action plan for 5 markets chosen for redevelopment'

L-G asks Speaker to comply to GNCTD (Amendment) Act

'L-G asks Speaker to comply to GNCTD (Amendment) Act'

Delimitation panel seeks info on polling booths & population data

Delimitation panel seeks info on polling booths & population data

Excise dept cancels a liquor supply tender suspecting cartelisation

Excise dept cancels a liquor supply tender suspecting cartelisation

L-G chairs meeting with Revenue Department to review its function

L-G chairs meeting with Revenue Department to review its function

Skill training will be given to 25,000 people in next 6 mos: NDMC

Skill training will be given to 25,000 people in next 6 mos: NDMC

Share cost to train women as drivers: Cab aggregators asked

Share cost to train women as drivers: Cab aggregators asked

HC junks plea against Jain, also rejects appeal on Collegium

HC junks plea against Jain, also rejects appeal on Collegium

Minor raped on her way to school

Minor raped on her way to school

Man, 22, electrocuted to death while installing lift

Man, 22, electrocuted to death while installing lift

Man escapes abduction bid in Sangam Vihar

Man escapes abduction bid in Sangam Vihar

HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of man in gangrape case

HC dismisses anticipatory bail plea of man in gangrape case

Share it
X
X