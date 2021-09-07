2 Delhi Police constables held for extortion

New Delhi: Two Delhi Police constables were arrested for allegedly extorting money from businessmen in central part of the city, officials said on Tuesday.



The accused were arrested on Friday, police said.

The central district police has arrested two constables who were posted in the first battalion of the Delhi Police, a senior police officer said.

According to police, three people were accused of extorting money from businessmen and two such cases were registered in the central district.

Efforts are being made to trace the third accused, they said.