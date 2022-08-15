2 Delhi firefighters honoured for their meritorious service
New Delhi: Two officials of the Delhi Fire Service have been awarded the medal for meritorious service by the central government on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, officials said on Sunday. Assistant Divisional Officer Somvir Singh and Leading Fireman Nirmal Singh have been recognised for their bravery and extraordinary performance, they said.
According to the fire department, Somvir Singh, 49, was instrumental in framing the fire safety management plan during Commonwealth Games 2010, in the subdivision of area as per Delhi Fire Service Act 2007 and Rules 2010 and the preparation of maps.
He possesses extraordinary management skills and proficiency in the technical field and always remains a step ahead in taking lead roles for achieving organisational goals — be it policy making, firefighting or public awareness.
Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said he is also deputed to assist the Delhi High Court and CAT.
He is also a qualified fire drill instructor and contributed to conducting the first raising day parade of the Delhi Fire Service.
"He is an honest, hardworking, intelligent, highly disciplined and cool fire officer. He was a member of the delegation sent to the Fire Service College, Moreton in Marsh, United Kingdom for undergoing the Urban Search and Rescue Course under the programme 'Strengthening of fire services in India' by MHA in 2010," he said.
The director said that Somvir is also associated with the technological advancement of the organization such as the introduction of GIS/ GPS technology, computerisation of the Delhi Fire Service. He has been nominated as nodal officer for working out the modalities for realising the prime minister's dream project of Make in India and ease of doing business.
Nirmal Singh, 54, presently poster at Fire Station Hari Nagar is one of the best firefighters and rescuers of the department.
Elaborating on his exemplary work during his service tenure, Garg said that Nirmal attended the several serious fire calls for the domestic airport, Uphaar Cinema fire, Maruti Showrom at Okhla Phase and Mayapuri 2020 incident.
Nirmal Singh did a great job on a fire call on January 20, 2016, at Vishnu Garden, where nine people were trapped on the terrace of a factory.
For three rescue operations, he was awarded the Class-1 commendation certificate, the fire department added.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India helped world discover true potential of democracy: President14 Aug 2022 8:15 PM GMT
'World looks towards India for managing diversity'14 Aug 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Maha CM allocates portfolios; Fadnavis gets Home & Finance14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
'Over 1 crore cases settled in National Lok Adalat in a day'14 Aug 2022 7:45 PM GMT
BJP scared of me, have set agenda to destabilise Bengal: Mamata14 Aug 2022 7:44 PM GMT