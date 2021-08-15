2 dead in Delhi hotel fire

New Delhi: Two persons died after a fire broke out Sunday at a hotel here, officials said.

The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Dwarka around 7.30 am, they said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Deepak, who had been staying there while the identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, they added.

"We received information regarding the blaze in the four-storey hotel at 7.40 am and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

According to police, the building is owned by Sidharth and Karuna from Ranchi, Jharkhand but the hotel Shri Krishna Oyo at Sector 8, Dwarka, was being run by Sunil Gupta, who further sublet it to Harshit from Dashrath Puri.

"When our team reached the spot, no hotel staff was found there. Subsequently, FSL and crime team were also called to the spot. After extinguishing the fire, two bodies including that of a woman were found on a staircase. Both the bodies were shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital," a senior police officer.

During inquiry, it was found that the same hotel had been prosecuted under relevant sections of Delhi Police Act twice earlier and a case was also registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, the officer said.

Lokesh (21), an eye-witness, told police that there was a short-circuit around midnight and the power came back around half-an-hour later.

"When I woke up around 7 am, I witnessed huge smoke inside the hotel and found that a fire broke out on the ground floor and reception area of the hotel. I also heard electric sparks," he told police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said "We have registered a case in connection with the incident at Dwarka South police station."