2 arrested with heroin worth over Rs 40 cr

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested two men and recovered heroin worth over Rs 40 crore in the international market from their possession, officials said on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Dinesh Singh (57) and Nazir alias Nazim (28), both residents of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The recovered heroin was smuggled into India from Myanmar via Manipur, police said.

On March 24, the police got a tip-off that two men had collected a big consignment of heroin from Jharkhand and they would come to Delhi-Meerut Expressway near ISBT Sarai Kale Khan to deliver the drug, a senior police officer said.

The police laid a trap and two persons carrying backpacks were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Jasmeet Singh said.

Six kilograms of heroin — three kg each — were recovered from their bags and four kg heroin was recovered from their car, police said.

Interrogation revealed that they were members of an international drug cartel. They have been supplying drugs in Delhi/NCR and parts of UP for the past five years, police said.

The accused said they had procured the heroin from a person in Jharkhand and had to deliver six kg in Delhi and remaining four kilos to in Gazipur, police said.

Both have further revealed that their supplier has links in Myanmar and Manipur. Most of the heroin is brought to Manipur from Myanmar and sent to adjoining states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and later transported to others parts of the country, police said.

Heroin brought from Myanmar is not only comparatively cheaper but is also of better quality, they added.