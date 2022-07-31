2 arrested for robbing man

New Delhi: Two bike-borne men allegedly robbed valuables from a man who was inside his car near a petrol pump in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Sunday.

The two men — Shivam (30) and Ravi (28) — were listed as "Bad Characters" at the Dabri police station and have been arrested using technical surveillance, they said.

After robbing the man, when the accused tried to flee, the victim hit their bike with his car and they fell down but still managed to escape leaving their two-wheeler behind, police said.

The police said Shivam was previously involved in 41 cases, including robbery, snatching and theft, while Ravi was involved in five such cases.

The incident took place in Dwarka sector-23.

The complainant stated that while going from Mangolpuri to Pochanpur in Dwarka on July 27, he reached near a petrol pump in sector 19 when two unknown men on a motorcycle forcefully took away his wallet containing Rs 8,000, Aadhaar and PAN card and driving license, police said. When the men were trying to flee, the complainant hit their bike with his car and both fell. The duo fled from the spot leaving their motorcycle behind, police said.

A case was registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, "Our team visited the spot and checked the CCTV footage and route followed by the robbers".